PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Life Enrichment Center provides literacy tutoring and other initiatives for elementary school students in underserved communities. They’re looking for volunteers to tutor one hour a week to be placed at a school nearby. By becoming a volunteer, you are impacting the lives of children and building a brighter future for Hampton Roads communities. To apply, visit LECLiteracy.org/Volunteer or call 757-623-6001 for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.