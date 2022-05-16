PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We often talk about and highlight great volunteer organizations here in Hampton Roads and today we want to shine the light on our local Kiwanis Clubs. These clubs in all of our seven cities have been around for decades and are making a difference for kids across our region, and they need your help. Katrina Baranko, Vice President of Kiwanis International, joined us today with all the information on how you can get involved in this awesome organization.

If helping kids and your neighbors across our region is something you would like to do, you can get more information on how to help your local Kiwanis Club here.