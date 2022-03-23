PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Does your child like to cheer or maybe TikTok has them interested in dancing?

Are they extremely flexible and tumbling could be the sport they excel in?

There’s a free clinic happening this weekend for kids ages 5 to 17 to learn the basic skills to excel in ballet, hip hop dance, cheer and tumbling. All this while being in a safe, positive, and fun-filled environment.

Owner/founder of Glitter Bows and Pointed Toes, Jenae Gardner, joined HRS with all the information and how you can sign your child up.

This event is free and open to the public, but you must register your child by this Friday for Saturday’s event in Portsmouth. They will be supplying food and snacks. They just ask that the kids wear all black.

The Impact Youth Clinic will take place Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and more information can be found here.