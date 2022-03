PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Take your family “under the sea” this weekend!

Hugh Copeland, Founder of the Hurrah Players, joined us today to share all the details about how you can see the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid” come to life.

The Hurrah Players are putting on their production of “The Little Mermaid” Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. in Suffolk and next weekend, April 1-2 for 4 shows at the Sandler Center for Performing Arts in Virginia Beach.

