PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hurrah Players are bringing an upbeat, fun filled Broadway musical to a local stage. Inspired by the music of rock ‘n’ roll king Elvis Presley, All Shook Up features many of his greatest hits and will have you dancing in your blue suede shoes without a care in the world.

The musical opens this Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center located in Virginia Wesleyan University. For tickets, visit HurrahPlayers.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa John’s Pizza of Hampton Roads.