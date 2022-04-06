PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A weekend of arts, entertainment and fashion is coming up at the spring 2022 Foster Beauty Fashion Show.

This event will include an art gallery viewing at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art, fashion displays by emerging east coast designers, gourmet cuisine prepared by the Art Institute of Virginia Beach, live entertainment, a networking expo hosted by local businesses and more.

Co-Directors of the Foster Beauty Fashion Show, Ariana and Ace Foster, joined HRS today with all the details

The Foster Beauty Fashion Show is happening Saturday, April 23 at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art.

Tickets and more information can be found here.