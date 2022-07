PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Finney-Smith Foundation is hosting a Black Tie Gala this Friday.

NBA player Dorian Finney-Smith joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with all the details.

Norfolk Waterside Marriott

235 E Main St

Norfolk, VA 23510

To get tickets or more information, visit Finney-SmithBlackTie.eventbrite.com, or call 757-580-0501.