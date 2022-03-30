PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Everyone is looking for a bit of comic relief these days and that’s exactly what Arts Enter Cape Charles is serving up this weekend with their performance of “Don’t Dress for Dinner.”

The show is a romantic comedy with a little naughty twist offering up laughter and fun for a date night in Cape Charles!

“Don’t Dress for Dinner” by Arts Enter Cape Charles opens up this weekend and with more shows next weekend at Historic Palace Theater. This is an adults-only performance.

Tickets are $20, and showtimes, as well as more information, can be found here.