PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Lace up your sneakers and head down to the Oceanfront for the 2022 Crush N Run 5K! After the race is the afterparty and yes, plenty of Orange Crushes to go around, all while raising money for charity. Marketing Manager, Sydney Pressley, and Race Director, Courtney Whitby, joined us today with all the details.

The Race is happening this Saturday, April 23rd, and the afterparty will take place at The Shack with live music, skydivers, food trucks, and vendors. More information can be found here.