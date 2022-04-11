PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rev up your engines and get ready to take a stroll down memory lane as you check out the hottest cars of Hampton Roads while raising money for Cystic Fibrosis.

The 17th Annual Spring Dust Off is a huge outdoor show featuring up to 300 cars from various makes and models. We caught up with Virginia Chevy Lovers Social Media Outreach, Rachel Cuninghame, for the scoop in today’s Community Connection.

17th Annual Spring Dust Off

Free and open to the public

Saturday April 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Car Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

Judging at 11 a.m.

Prizes, Raffles, and more will have a price tag and those proceeds go directly back to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.