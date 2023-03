PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Wallace Green from Health and Awareness, wants you to take better care of your kidneys. He is hosting an important Kidneys discussion Saturday, March 11th at Lynnhaven Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Find out more at Save Your Kidneys at eventbrite.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza.