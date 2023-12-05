PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Everyday, people across Hampton Roads struggle

with choosing between paying for food and a place to live or going to the doctor and getting their needed medications. The Western Tidewater Free Clinic is making sure access to healthcare is not just a dream, but a reality.

The Western Tidewater Free Clinic

Located in Suffolk

Get in touch with them by calling 757-923-1060 or visit their wtfreeclinic.org

