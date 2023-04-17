PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Wesley Community Service Center is a vital resource for low-income residents in Portsmouth, but their building is in dire need of repairs so they can continue their important work.

They’re hosting an upcoming gospel fundraiser concert to help them reach their goals. The concert, featuring Jonathan McReynolds will be held on April 22 at Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk. Click here for ticket information.

To learn more about the Wesley Community Service Center, visit their website.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.