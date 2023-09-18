PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Every day, families join the ranks of the working poor. These are individuals who can’t make ends meet or who find themselves forced to make difficult choices after suffering devastating personal or financial crises beyond their control. Hunger isn’t always obvious but it impacts the lives of so many. The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is hoping you join the movement to help end hunger. Find out more at hrfoodbank.org.

