PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad is celebrating 70 years of providing free, pre-hospital emergency care to thousands of people across Virginia Beach.

You can support this worthy cause, Sunday at their 47th annual Oyster Roast.

47th Annual VBVRS Oyster Roast

Sunday, March 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St.

Tickets and Information vbvrs.org

