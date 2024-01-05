PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant is on a mission to empower women through pageantry and inspire others while serving the community. The current queens have started a new initiative called the +Queen Project. They’re collecting and donating gowns and formalwear so full-figured folks of all ages can feel confident regardless of their size. 2023 Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Plus, Stephannie Malone, shared more about their efforts. If you’d like to help, you can email: MsFullFIguredVA@gmail.com or check out their Facebook page.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.