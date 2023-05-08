PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Where does someone go if they are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault? It’s a confusing time for those involved, but for the past 35 years, The Genieve Shelter has been assisting those who have fallen on hard times.

The Genieve Shelter, Walk a Mile in Mom’s Shoes is Saturday, May 13th. Find out more about the walk at thegenieveshelter.org.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, call the national hotline at 800-799-7233.

