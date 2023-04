PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 14th annual Taste of India is coming to Norfolk this Saturday, April 29.

14th Annual Taste Of India

Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Chartway Arena, 4320 Hampton Boulevard.

Find out more at toihr.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza.