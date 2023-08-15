PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – For children with autism, the ocean can be a place of peace in a world that feels overwhelming. Surfers Healing is a non-profit organization that hosts free surf camps for individuals with autism. To make this unique therapy accessible, the Autism Society of Tidewater Virginia will be hosting a 5k on Aug. 19.

The event will be held on 4th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

For more information about how you can get involved, visit Surfers Healing 5k.

