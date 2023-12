PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town,” that’s the motto of the non-profit Sleep In Heavenly Peace. Unfortunately, hundreds of children in our community don’t have a safe place to lay their heads at night. How you can help change that is in today’s Community Connection.

For more information visit Sleepinheavenlypeace.org.

