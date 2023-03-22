PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Khedive Shriners provide pediatric care for children with complex conditions and to do so, they have fundraisers like this weekend’s 44th Annual Oyster Roast.

Joe Ramsey from the Chesapeake Shrine Club joined HRS to share all the details and how you can support this cause.

The 44th Annual Oyster Roast will be Saturday, March 25, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Khedive Shrine Center at 645 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake.

Get your tickets in advance by calling (757) 420-4510 or find more information here.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza.