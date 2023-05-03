PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Every year 16,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. When a child receives that diagnosis, the entire family is affected.

The Roc Solid Foundation is on a mission to build hope for these kids and their families by making it possible to play. Volunteers construct playgrounds in the backyards so patients and their siblings can still play together during treatment.

If you’d like to help with a local playground build, check out their website: RocSolidFoundation.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.