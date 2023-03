PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Supporting CHKD while socializing and snagging a fancy handbag at the same time!

Purse bingo, or “Pingo” will be held on March 19 at Chimney Hill shopping center.

Tickets are $35 a person. For details, visit KingsDaughters.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.