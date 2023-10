PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What started out as a lesson for her children has turned into one of our favorite non-profits here on HRS. Pajama Jams help kids in our community one pair of pajamas at a time. Find out more in today’s Community Connection.

If you would like to learn more or how to donate, visit pajamajams.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.