PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Calling local musicians! Dust off your instrument and revitalize that dormant music talent.

The Dare County Youth Orchestra is sponsoring a new ensemble that embodies the lifelong passion of music.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Outer Banks Community Orchestra in today’s Community Connection.

If you’re interested in joining, email Leslie Erickson at EricksonLE@Daretolearn.org.

