PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Academy of Dance and Gymnastics has been performing the stunning Operation Smile Christmas Extravaganza for the past 32 years, raising enough money to give more than a thousand life-changing operations for kids in need. Local Broadway star Tiffany Haas shared more about the production, which takes place at The Ferguson Center for the Arts Dec. 9-10.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.