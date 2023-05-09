PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Coastal Virginia serves all of Hampton Roads. They provide free support groups, classes, and educational programs for families and individuals living with mental illness. Friday, they are hosting a masquerade ball to honor the heroes who are making a difference.

Unmasking The Heroes of Mental Health Masquerade Ball is Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Grand Affairs on Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach.

Find out more about NAMI and how you can attend the event by going to namicoastalvirginia.org

