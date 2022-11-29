PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – World AIDS day is coming up on Thursday. It’s an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

Locally, Minority AIDS Support Services is working for you to live your best life.

Minority AIDS Support Services (MASS) will conduct free and confidential HIV testing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Portsmouth Health Department.

Find out more at minorityaidssupport.org or call (757) 247-1879.