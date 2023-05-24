PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Red Cross’ 20th annual Memorial Day Blood Drive is happening this weekend around Hampton Roads. Jonathan McNamara with the American Red Cross joined HRS with the details.

The Memorial Day Blood Drive is Friday through Monday at Greenbrier Mall, Chesapeake Square Mall and Patrick Henry Mall at these times:

Friday, May 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 28: Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Red Cross is encouraging people to schedule an appointment beforehand at redcrossblood.org. Make sure you use that sponsor code: WAVYTV10. Though walk-ins won’t be turned away.

Those who donate will also receive a special Red Cross beach towel!

For more information – give them a call at 1-800-red-cross or visit them online at redcrossblood.org

