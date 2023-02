PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Chorale has been working on a special performance featuring music all from Black female composers.

You can see them Saturday, February 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Susan S. Goode Fine and Performing Arts Center at Virginia Wesleyan University, and Sunday at 4 p.m. at Royster Memorial Presbyterian Church in Norfolk.

For tickets and more information, visit VaChorale.org.

