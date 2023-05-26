PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The American Heart Association is making an impact and changing the lives of kids with special hearts everywhere. Their Kids Heart Challenge teaches kids how to keep their hearts healthy and strong.

With the school year coming to a close, they want to keep the momentum of recruiting schools to participate in the challenge, and increase awareness of what the program is for parents and community leaders alike. Dr. Aaron Spence and Andrea Stroble joined us with the details.

To learn more or get involved with the Kids Heart Challenge get in touch with Andrea Stroble by calling (717) 439-5289 or visit heart.org/kidsheartchallenge

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza.