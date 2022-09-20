PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There are more than 5,000 children in foster care in Virginia alone. Connect With A Wish is one local charity that has been working hard to make sure these kids are taken care of.

They’re getting help from car enthusiasts in the area for their 2nd annual Kars 4 Kids charity show.

The show will take place on October 1 at Chesapeake City Park. For more details and information about Connect With A Wish and how you can help them enhance the lives of kids in foster care in Hampton Roads, visit connectwithawish.org.