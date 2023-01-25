PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A Mom Prom is coming up to benefit Just Girls. It’s sponsored by and will be held at Seven Sounds Brewing Company in Elizabeth city. The ladies night and charity fundraiser will help fund Just Girls of Elizabeth City’s mission to empower and inspire young girls across the area. The event will be held Saturday, January 28th from 6-11pm at Seven Sounds Brewing Company, 112 North Water Street in Elizabeth City. Tickets and event information can be found at ECMomProm.com. For more information on Just Girls and their programs, visit their website.

