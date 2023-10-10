PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hurrah Players are going big for the 29th season with their version of the beloved Broadway production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.” Director Hugh Copeland and actor Dylan Cohen share what you can expect from the larger-than-life musical.

You can catch the Hurrah Player’s production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat” at the Roper Performing Arts Center at TCC Oct. 13 through Oct. 15 and then at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts Sunday, Oct. 22. For times and ticket information, visit HurrahPlayers.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.