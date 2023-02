PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you want to get inspired to be involved in your community and connect and care for your neighbors, Norfolk’s Department of Neighborhood Services is kicking off a new season of programs with an event aimed to motivate and inspire.

“Ignight 2023” will be held Thursday, February 23rd at 6 p.m. at Slover Library. It is free and open to the public.

