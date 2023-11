PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 7th annual “I Am Ella” performance is Saturday, November 18 at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News.

The show gets underway at 8 p.m. Don’t be late!

The Foodbank of The Virginia Peninsula will be accepting non-perishable food items.

Get tickets and information at downinggross.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.