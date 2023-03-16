PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – According to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, worldwide, a child is diagnosed with cancer every 2 minutes. It’s real and it’s ugly, but there’s something you can do to help kids fight this deadly disease. It’s as simple as shaving your head at Saturday’s HR Shave to Raise event.

Hampton Roads Shave to Raise is Saturday from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at O’Conner Brewing Company. Find out more at hrgoesbald.com or call (757) 469- 8227

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza.