PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As if being surrounded by vintage and working World War II and World War I aircrafts isn’t cool enough, imagine hearing a holiday concert in their midst!

The Military Aviation Museum free Holiday Hanger Concert featuring, Symphonic Artistry is this Sunday. The concert gets underway at 5:30. The doors will open at 5. Find out more about the Holiday Hanger Concert and the museum at militaryaviationmuseum.org.