PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hannah’s Closet is the largest children’s consignment sale in Hampton Roads.

If you’re looking for something for your kids, you can get a great deal on everything from clothes and shoes to toys.

Hannah’s Closet runs from Thursday, February 23, through Saturday, February 25.

For more information on times and special sales, visit hannahscloset.com.

