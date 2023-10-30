PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a wealth of evidence showing walking improves heart and brain health, and it helps people live longer. You can walk with new and old friends at this weekend’s Peninsula Heart Walk and next weekend’s Southside Heart Walk.
Peninsula Heart Walk
Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. at Fort Monroe
Southside Heart Walk
Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. at Chesapeake City Park
Register and find out more at heartwalk.org
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.