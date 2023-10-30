PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a wealth of evidence showing walking improves heart and brain health, and it helps people live longer. You can walk with new and old friends at this weekend’s Peninsula Heart Walk and next weekend’s Southside Heart Walk.

Peninsula Heart Walk

Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. at Fort Monroe

Southside Heart Walk

Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. at Chesapeake City Park

Register and find out more at heartwalk.org

