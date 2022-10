PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The folks from the Hampton History Museum joined us on the show as our first studio audience since the pandemic began!

They are ready to show the grisly side of Hampton’s history at their Hampton Horror Tours.

The Hampton Horror Tours kick off Tuesday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 30. There are two tours each night, one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m.

For ticket information, call (757) 727-6824 or visit HamptonHistoryMuseum.org/donate.