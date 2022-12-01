PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The season of giving is upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to give to those in need right here in our local area? K’Bana Blaq is striving to create a magical holiday show that everyone will enjoy while helping those in need over the holidays!

There are 10 drop off locations in Hampton and Newport News that will be open December 1st through the 9th where you can donate to help the homeless. See flyer above for drop off locations and for more information about how you can donate call (757) 592-3026.

“Let Me Sleigh U” is a holiday drag extravaganza taking place at the Zeiders American Dream Theater on December 10. You can get tickets at the theatre or online at thez.org.