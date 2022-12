PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get out those running shoes and get ready to make a difference in the lives of young girls across Hampton Roads.

Girls on the Run is an after-school program that builds confidence and self-esteem through physical fitness. Girls on the Run serves thousands of girls each school year due to its generous leadership of over 500 volunteer coaches.

Interested candidates can find more information about Girls on the Run Hampton Roads on their website, gotrhr.org.