PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The G.R.O.W. Foundation is dedicated to helping domestic violence survivors from all walks of life. They are hosting a “Bridge The Gap,” community conversation Saturday, May 27 at the Greenbrier Public Library from noon to 3 p.m.

Please bring a new toiletry item as a donation to enter the conversation.

Find out more at The G.R.O.W. Foundation or follow them on Facebook for more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza.