PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What started as a way to honor her mother and grandmother is now helping kids in need before they go back to school. The Fast Forward Shoe Drive by Cora’s Vision is taking place Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1919 Commerce Drive, Suite 160-B in Hampton. Please donate new or gently used shoes or any school supplies.

