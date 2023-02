PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Slover Library in Norfolk is dedicated to lifelong learning and fostering a culture of civic engagement. As part of the mission, they are hosting the Essence of Heart and Soul Festival. The festival will be this Saturday, February 4th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Anthone Oates joined us on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about it!

For more information visit sloverlibrary.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa John’s Pizza of Hampton Roads.