PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Epidermolysis bullosa, or EB is a rare and life-threatening genetic skin disorder that affects children from birth. Individuals with EB lack critical proteins that bind the skin’s layers together. Without these proteins, the skin tears apart, leading to severe pain and wounds that never heal.

Find out about EBlifestyle in today’s Community Connection. EB Lifestyle is having a painting fundraiser Saturday, April 22nd at Neptune’s Fury Coffee Co.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza.