PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Daddy Daughter Day Party benefitting the Ice4Life Foundation will be held October 9 from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Murray Center in Norfolk.

The fundraising event will support the Ice4Life Foundation’s mission of mentoring young girls through dance and education.

For ticket information and to learn more about the Ice4Life Foundation, visit Ice4LifeFoundation.org.