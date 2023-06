PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The all-you-can-eat crab fest is July 15th at the Norfolk Scope plaza from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a fundraising event for Title 1 Norfolk Public Schools in partnership with Communities In Schools of Hampton Roads. For sponsorship opportunities and tickets, call Shenita Perry at (757) 513-2583.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.