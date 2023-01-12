PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Compact Canine Rescue is a dedicated group of local volunteers who take care of smaller dogs and all of their needs. Find out more about what they do and how you can get involved in this Community Connection and reach out to them on Facebook.
Community Connection: Compact Canine Rescue
by: Chris Reckling
Posted:
Updated:
